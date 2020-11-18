Vellore ryots find ‘greener’ pastures, thanks to Chennaiites’ health goals 

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Greens have become an inseparable part of diet, as people have begun to understand the importance of adding them to their menu. Farmers in Vellore villages are making the most of the growing demand for greens by cultivating them in large swathes of farmlands.

Several villages in the region produce greens round the year to cater to the needs of the people of Chennai. Puthur and Karanampat in Katpadi block in Vellore district are known for predominant cultivation of the greens, which are ferried everyday to Koyambedu market in Chennai.

“The farmers in Puthur and Karanampat regularly cultivate greens. They find good returns by selling them to traders of Koyambedu,” says BR Nithiyah, Assistant Director of Horticulture (ADH), Katpadi block.



"The Horticulture Department is encouraging the farmers to take up cultivation of 30-day crops in large numbers under the ‘collective farming’ scheme,” she notes.

According to Nithiyah, about 300 tonnes of greens, grown by more than 300 farmers in Katpadi block, are being ferried to the Koyambedu market. A farmers producers group (FPG) with 100 members has been formed in Puthur village for promoting green cultivation. Commonly cultivated greens are: Sirukeerai, Araikeerai, Mulaikeerai, Palak, Manathakkali, Vasalai, Paruppukeerai, Venthayakeerai, Pulichakeerai and Mudakkathan.