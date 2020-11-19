STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delayed stormwater drains work, a cause for concern

Chennai rains

A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inordinate delay in completion of stormwater drains along Chennai Tiruvallur Highway near Pattabiram has left residents in a lurch. With rains lashing the city every day, approach roads have become inaccessible owing to water stagnation and flooding, residents rued. 

"In mid-July, the government started stormwater drain works on interior roads of ward 44 in Avadi Municipality. On Indira Gandhi Street, initial work began on two thirds of the stretch. The work should have ended in two weeks, but it has not happened.

Besides, a huge hole has been dug up and left open in one of the junctions," said Roy Rozario, a resident of Pattabiram. The stormwater drains constructed are too high, he said. They are two feet above the road level, leaving the roads narrow and damaged. This leads to accidents. Residents also alleged that huge pits dug for stormwater drain work are left without a warning sign or barricade.

"We see two-wheelers skidding and falling into the pit. Potholes are filling up fast owing to the rains, making the roads dangerous. Our repeated appeals to the Avadi municipality have fallen on deaf ears," said S Swathi, a resident. The stormwater drain work on Nehru Street and Gandhinagar have been left incomplete owing to shortage of funds. 

The Highways Department and the municipality have been locking horns over who should complete the work. When contacted, the municipality told Express that there were delays in getting permission, and the work would resume soon.

