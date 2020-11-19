STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t spread rumours on social media about northeast monsoon, warns min

Severe action will be taken against those spreading rumours on social media about Northeast monsoon, said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udayakumar on Wednesday.

Published: 19th November 2020

South West Monsoon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Severe action will be taken against those spreading rumours on social media about northeast monsoon, said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udayakumar on Wednesday. He held a review meeting with officials at the State emergency operations centre at Ezhilagam complex. 

He requested people to not believe rumours and follow only official information and updates on reservoir levels. In all 38 districts and 15 zones of Chennai Corporation, senior IAS officers have been appointed to monitor disaster management efforts and 24-hour monitoring is underway, he said. 

Of 14,144 lakes across the State, 779 have reached full capacity. They are being monitored continuously and efforts to let out surplus water are on. Out of 9,521 irrigation tanks, 714 are full. “There are reports from various quarters regarding the Chembarambakkam lake. It now has 2.9 TMC against total capacity of 3.6 TMC.

Even it reach full capacity, only a small amount of water needs to be let out into the Adyar,” he said, Moreover, the Sriperumbudur lake is 87% full whereas Pillaipakkam and Nemam lakes are 89% and 20% full respectively, he added. In Ponneri, Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi water stagnation was promptly cleared, he said.

