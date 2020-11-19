STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 220 families to be evicted from Padi Kuppam

Around 220 families in Padikuppam near Rail Nagar are the next to be evicted under the Cooum River Eco-Restoration project of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. 

By Express News Service

The eviction drive began on Wednesday and, 24 families have so far been moved to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in Navalur. However, a large number of the families have sought that they be resettled in the tenements in Athipattu. 

An official, who was part of the eviction drive, said, “In Athipattu, tenements will be ready to accommodate as many as 221 families only in March-April next. We are holding talks with people and their representatives.

So, we have told the people that whoever is willing to relocate to Navalur may do so now.” Many of the residents prefer Athipattu owing to its proximity to the Koyambedu market where most of them work. The people said they are willing to wait until the tenements are ready at Athipattu and will stay in rental houses until then. However, talks are still underway.

