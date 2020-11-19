Youth held for temple burglaries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man who stole temple hundials was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. After three hundials were burgled in Perungudi in the last one week, a special police team was formed.

On Monday, a bid to burgle an ATM was reported in Kandanchavadi and CCTV footage revealed that it was the same person involved in temple thefts.

The accused, Karthik (20), was secured and Rs 2,000 recovered from him. Meanwhile, the Semmanchery police arrested three men who robbed a man of his gold chain, phone and cash in front of a Tasmac shop on Deepavali night.