AICTE asked to respond on plea seeking salary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to file a detailed report on the plea seeking to provide salary for teachers of private schools and colleges from the State treasury.

A two-member bench of Justices passed the directions after hearing the plea moved by KM Karthik of All India Private Engineering College Employees Union. According to petitioner’s counsel, despite the court issuing an order to collect fees as per the fee fixation committee, the colleges have failed to pay salaries to their staff. The court adjourned the plea to February 5.