Candidates confused ahead of CA exams

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Candidates writing the Chartered Accountant (CA) exams, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday are alleging mismanagement on part of the institute.

They are urging the institute to issue clear notifications and have a channel of communication for queries. The exam has been postponed four times since May and the location of 30 centres across the country was changed two days ago.

One of the centres is located in Chennai as well. These changes were made in response to the Covid-19 situation. However, many of the candidates were notified about the change of venue privately over mail, as early as November 6, while the notification was issued on the official website only on Tuesday.

However, due to the recent spike in the number of cases across India, many candidates have received mails about the changes in venue in Mumbai and Delhi, putting Chennai students in fear if the notification about change of venue will be updated again.

“The change of venue was notified barely a few days before the exam. Many of our centres are far away and we have already booked our transport. We cannot accommodate any more last minute changes,” a candidate from Chennai said.

The ICAI on Thursday said that an exam will be held in January and candidates who are down with Covid-19 can opt out of the November exam and transfer the fee credit to the January exam. Express’ attempt to contact the ICAI Southern regional coordinators through calls, messages were also unanswered.

