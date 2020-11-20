Four medical counselling candidates test positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four students who attended medical counselling in Chennai on Wednesday have tested positive for Covid-19. The Health Department collected their swabs when they had come for counselling. The test results came out to be positive after they reached their districts.

Speaking to Express, a senior health department official said, “One each from Salem and Tiruchy, and two from Kallakurichi tested positive. We informed the medical colleges and the district medical officers about it. They were all asymptomatic and were put under home quarantine.” The students had travelled back to their districts in public transport after the counselling.

The official also clarified that they were not the students who were present in the hall where the Chief Minister handed over seat allotment orders. “We thoroughly checked the list and these were different students,” the official said. On the second day of counselling for 7.5 per cent quota for government school students, all the MBBS seats in government and self-financing medical colleges were filled.

BDS seats in government medical colleges were also filled. According to the Selection Committee data, there were 227 MBBS and 12 BDS seats in government medical colleges and dental colleges, and 86 MBBS seats and 80 BDS seats in self-financing colleges. Only 47 BDS seats in self-financing institutions were left vacant and the counselling for those will be held on Friday.

Dual nativity certificate issue

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education also constituted a special committee to look into the allegations of dual nativity certificates. “The five-member committee will take the final decision if there is any disparity in the certificates based on the prospectus,” said an official. The Committee was formed after allegations that a few students in the Tamil Nadu Medical Admissions rank list also figured in the rank list of other states.

‘Dont deny admission’

The Directorate of Medical Education sent a message to the deans of all self-financing colleges not to deny admission to any candidate allotted to their college under 7.5 per cent quota on any account. “CM has announced that government will provide post-matric scholarship and financial assistance to the government school students getting admission under the quota,” said a message sent by Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayanababu.