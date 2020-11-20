Madras HC restrains ex-boyfriend of actor Amala Paul from posting personal snaps on internet

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday restrained musician and former boyfriend of actor Amala Paul, Bhavninder Singh, from posting their personal pictures on the internet. The court issued the directions on a defamation suit moved by the actress against the musician. The court also ordered Bhavninder Singh to file a detailed report on the plea.

According to the plea moved by the actor Amala Paul, she was in a relationship with the singer for a while and they got engaged informally in 2018. However, after the engagement, Bhavninder started extracting money from Amala Paul and the relationship ended, she stated in the petition.

The counsel for Bhavninder contended that the musician had deleted the pictures soon after they went viral on the internet.

Amala Paul had earlier moved a plea at the court filing a defamation case against Bhavninder Singh for posting their private pictures on Instagram with the claim that they were married.

Bhavninder uploaded several private pictures that were taken during the informal engagement in 2018 on Instagram and other social media.

On Friday, the court recording the submissions of both the counsels restrained the musician from posting any pictures. The court adjourned the plea to December 22 for the musician to file a detailed report.