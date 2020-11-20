STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NCC laurel for Chennai-based DG Vaishnav College

Associate NCC Officers are teachers from educational institutes that have NCC Cadets.

Published: 20th November 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

DG Vaishnav College logo

DG Vaishnav College logo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lieutenant Dr P Arularasan from 1 (TN) Bn NCC, Madras Group of DG Vaishnav College has been adjudged the Best Associate Nation Cadet Corp Officer (ANO) in the Senior category and Second Officer S Jayamurugan from 3 (TN) Air Sqn NCC, Trichy Group of Higher Secondary School for Boys in the Junior category.

Associate NCC Officers are teachers from educational institutes that have NCC Cadets.

ANOs play a vital role in NCC as they are instrumental in selection and training of Cadets and are also the primary link between NCC Battalions and institutions, a release stated.

The awards were presented during the first ever Associate Nation Cadet Corp Officers (ANos) conference which was conducted at the NCC Directorate, Fort St George on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Deputy Director General Commodore Malay K Kukreti.

Representatives from all six NCC Groups from the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Directorate attended the conference and discussed issues such as way-ahead in online training, challenges in enrolment of cadets, innovative measures in institutional training and various incentives available to NCC cadets at State and Central Govt levels.

A competition for selection of the best ANO, in the Senior and Junior category of the directorate, was held in the beginning of the year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCC DG Vaishnav College
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp