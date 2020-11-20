NCC laurel for Chennai-based DG Vaishnav College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lieutenant Dr P Arularasan from 1 (TN) Bn NCC, Madras Group of DG Vaishnav College has been adjudged the Best Associate Nation Cadet Corp Officer (ANO) in the Senior category and Second Officer S Jayamurugan from 3 (TN) Air Sqn NCC, Trichy Group of Higher Secondary School for Boys in the Junior category.

Associate NCC Officers are teachers from educational institutes that have NCC Cadets.

ANOs play a vital role in NCC as they are instrumental in selection and training of Cadets and are also the primary link between NCC Battalions and institutions, a release stated.

The awards were presented during the first ever Associate Nation Cadet Corp Officers (ANos) conference which was conducted at the NCC Directorate, Fort St George on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Deputy Director General Commodore Malay K Kukreti.

Representatives from all six NCC Groups from the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Directorate attended the conference and discussed issues such as way-ahead in online training, challenges in enrolment of cadets, innovative measures in institutional training and various incentives available to NCC cadets at State and Central Govt levels.

A competition for selection of the best ANO, in the Senior and Junior category of the directorate, was held in the beginning of the year.