Sanatorium subway flooded, once again

Tambaram Sanatorium railway station, an arterial suburban station in south Chennai, was once again inundated after recent rains.

Published: 20th November 2020 05:44 AM

Flooded Tambaram Sanatorium railway station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram Sanatorium railway station, an arterial suburban station in south Chennai, was once again inundated after recent rains. A leaking subway with a cracked roof, unhygienic washbasins and taps and broken steps are some of the long-pending issues.

Commuters say the cracks are widening by the day and at least temporary works should be taken up immediately to avoid a major mishap. “To avoid having to wade through the stagnated water, commuters often cross the railway tracks, risking their lives.

After the recent rains, almost everyone was on the tracks. The roof is cracked and with trains going right above it, it is very dangerous,” said Shanthini Balakrishnan, a resident. “Previously, during peak hours, people rush and often trip on stairs or the gutter. It must be addressed immediately,” said S Allen, another commuter.

When contacted, an official said work orders have been issued and it should be finished by June 2021. No comments were made on immediate temporary repair works.

