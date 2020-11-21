26 students from govt schools secure MBBS, BDS seats

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the medical and dental counselling under the 7.5% reservation for government school students ended on Friday, as many as 26 students from the Government and Corporation Schools in Chennai, secured MBBS and BDS seats. A total of six BDS seats in self-financing colleges remained vacant.

According to the data shared by the School

Education Department, among the 26 students, 18 students secured MBBS seats in government medical colleges and five students in self-financing medical colleges. Remaining three students secured BDS seats in self financing colleges.

Out of the total 405 MBBS and BDS government seats in government medical colleges and in self-financing medical colleges, 313 were MBBS seats and 92 were BDS seats.

The Selection Committee officials said, “The six vacant BDS seats (seats for backward communities) might be added to the appropriate category during the general counselling.”

18 students secured MBBS seats in the following governmen medical colleges

3 Madras Medical College, Chennai

3 Government Kilpauk Medical College,Chennai

3 Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu

2Government Stanley Medical College,Chennai

4 Govt Omandurar Medical College Hospital, Chennai

1Vellore Medical College

1Theni Medical College

1 Govt T’malai Medical College and Hospital

◆ The counselling for general category will begin from Monday (23 November) and will end on December 4.

◆ Counselling for special category quota, for sports persons, differently-abled and children of ex-servicemen will be conducted on Saturday (21 November).

3 students got BDS seats in self-financing college

Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Melmaruvathur: 1

Ragas Dental College, Chennai: 1

Sri Ventakeshwara Dental College and Hospital, Chennai; 1

Five students secured MBBS seats in the following self-financing medical colleges

Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital: 1

Madha Medical College and Hospital, Kundrathur: 1

Panimalar Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Poonamallee: 1

Tagore Medical College, Chennai: 2