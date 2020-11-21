STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60-year-old throws placard at Amit Shah in Chennai, creates flutter 

The police later detained Durairaj and said that he was "mentally unstable".

Published: 21st November 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah walked for at least 400 metres waving at the cadres of AIADMK and BJP. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Amit Shah walked for at least 400 metres waving at the cadres of AIADMK and BJP. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst the drum beats and waving of AIADMK and BJP party flags, a placard was flung at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he stepped out of his motorcade greeting the crowd which came to welcome him on his visit to the city on Saturday.

The 60-year-old man, who hurled the placard, has been detained at the police station near the Airport. The man has been identified as Durairaj from Nanganallur, said police after preliminary enquiry. 

Police said Shah, who was on his way to the hotel, was overwhelmed by the supporters who greeted him and walked for at least 400 metres waving at the cadres of AIADMK and BJP. "As he crossed some 100 metres, the sexagenarian tried to throw the placard he was holding. But his attempt was thwarted by an Armed Reserve police.

The placard fell far from the Home Minister who did not even notice it. Later, state BJP president L Murugan walked to the police personnel and enquired about the incident. The police later detained Durairaj and said that he was "mentally unstable".

