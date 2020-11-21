STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai turns into fortress ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

The capital city turned a fortress ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on Saturday, with the city police beefing up the security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The capital city turned a fortress ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Saturday, with the city police beefing up the security. Over 3,000 police personnel and special teams of Central security agencies, including the Central Reserve Police Force, and Special Task Force commandos, have landed in the city.

From Shah’s arrival at the airport until his return, the entire stretch will be manned by personnel. Although there have been no instructions on diversions, traffic will be halted for a brief while to make way for his convoy, said the traffic police.

Shah’s touchdown at the Chennai airport will ring in the political fervour, with the State BJP unit planning a rousing reception for him. He will head towards Kalaivanar Arangam, where the State government has planned an event in his honour. He is expected to launch projects worth `67,378 crore, including phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail.

Later, Shah is likely to chair two meetings, party sources said. He will interact with State-level office bearers and chair a core committee meeting to review arrangements made ahead of the 2021 State polls, and chalk out future strategies. 

BJP leaders hope that Shah’s visit will act as a morale booster for the party cadre, who have already begun pumping energy into the ongoing Vel Yatra, spearheaded by State BJP president, L Murugan.

