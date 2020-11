By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first class coaches in the Chennai Metro Rail will henceforth be reserved for women, to facilitate additional occupancy for women passengers. According to a statement, the charges will be the same as normal coach fare.

“For the safety of women, the CMRL has included a 360-degree CCTV camera monitoring entire metro stations and trains, women only toilets, customer care facilities, zero tolerance for drunkards and deployment of security staff in metro stations,” statement added.