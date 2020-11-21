‘Don’t deny admission to medical students who can’t pay fees’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Director of Medical Education on Friday, sent a circular to deans of self-financing medical and dental colleges, instructing them to give admission to students who were sent back due to nonpayment of fees.

In his circular, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education said, “Any student denied admission should be called back and given admission as per government’s instructions. They should not be denied admission for nonpayment of fees.

Post Matric and other financial aid will be taken care of as announced by the Government.” The DME also instructed colleges to admit all candidates of government schools, under 7.5 per cent reservation after verification, without insisting on fees.

“On Friday we received a complaint that a private college in Chennai insisted on payment of fees. We called and instructed them to admit the students immediately,” the official said. After handing over seat allotment orders to students on Wednesday, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said in order to help students who cannot afford education, financial aid will be provided through Post Matric scholarship and other schemes.