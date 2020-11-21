Outpatient services resume at govt hospitals

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Covid-19 hit us in the beginning of the year, patient care in hospitals was affected, but it cannot simply come to a halt and slowly things are getting back to normalcy. The non-Covid care at government hospitals in Chennai has almost returned to normal, with resumption of outpatient services.

Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and Stanley Medical College Hospital said more than 80 per cent beds for non-Covid inpatients are occupied.

“Before the pandemic, about 15,000 outpatients used to visit the hospital daily. Now, it is about 10,000,” said E Theranirajan, Dean of RGGGH. The hospital has resumed elective surgeries, operations and dialysis. “Per month, 2,200 dialysis are being done,” he said.

At Stanley GH, about 1,100 out of the 1,200 beds allotted for non-Covid inpatients are occupied. “About 60 elective and emergency cases are being attended to every day and close to 5,000 outpatients visit the hospital daily,” said J Ganesh, Deputy Medical Superintendent. “Patients are coming in large numbers as usual. For all patients, we follow Covid protocols and they are screened. Patients can visit the hospital without fear,” he added.

KMCH Dean P Vasanthamani said, “We have a separate block for non-Covid operations and have been doing C-section, treating accident cases among other emergency surgeries,” she said. At the KMCH, about 85 per cent beds allotted for non-Covid patients are full now, added Dr Vasanthamani.

Another private lab gets nod for Covid testing

The State reported 1,688 Covid-19 positive cases and 18 deaths, taking the tally to 7,66,677 and toll to 11,568 on Friday. One private lab, Al Haramain Diagnostic Centre, Chennai, has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently

Fresh cases

Chennai: 489

Chengalpattu: 125

Kancheepuram: 102

Tiruvallur: 132

Coimbatore: 147