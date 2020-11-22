181 cadets graduate as officers at OTA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 181 men and 49 women cadets graduated as officers at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here on Saturday. A total of 15 men and five women cadets from friendly foreign countries also graduated on the occasion. Due to the present pandemic and precautions put in place to safeguard against the spread of Covid, parents were not invited to witness the event.

However, OTA Chennai made arrangements for live streaming of passing out parade and Pipping Ceremony on DD Podhigai, DD Bharati and YouTube channels. The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General RP Singh, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, GOC-in-C, Western Command. Lt Gen Singh exhorted the cadets of the passing out course to always adhere to the core values of ‘Selfless Service to the Nation’ and strive for excellence in all the endeavours.