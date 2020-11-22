Access roads encroached, Chennai residents suffer in silence 

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residens of Kagithapuram and the surrounding areas in Kovilambakkam are staring at a bizarre situation as two of their three access roads to the prime 200-feet radial road have been blatantly encroached upon by private establishments. Around 700 families residing in Kagithapuram, Bhagyalakshmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Raja Nagar are now forced to take a one-km detour to reach the radial road.

While the first access road from Ravanan street to the 200-feet road, via Ambedkar road, has been encroached upon by a shop, the second road from Bhagyalakshmi Nagar (1st street) to the radial road has been blocked by a premium apartment complex. The encroachments have ensured that anyone taking these approach routes would be greeted with a dead end. Sankar J, a resident of Kagithapuram, has taken up a long-drawn fight to get the encroachments removed and make the road usable for the public. However, no actions have been taken so far.

This is despite a report from the tahsildar of Sholinganallur in February confirming that the two buildings encroached into public space, following a survey by the officials in December last year. The report, a copy of which is available with Express, is addressed to the Block Development Officer, St Thomas Mount Panchayat Union, and states that it has been sent to the BDO on February 25.

“If you look at the extent of encroachment, the shop on the first approach road has eaten up to 1,000 sq feet and the apartment on the second road takes up around 640 sq feet, amounting to an approximate land value of Rs 25 lakh,” said Sankar. When contacted, an official at the Block level said he would look into the issue. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of St Thomas Mount panchayat union said the tahsildar should initiate action. On being asked if a notice will be issued, he said, “It is up to the tahsildar, along with the police, to initiate action. If that is the case, we will accompany them. We cannot act as a separate entity.”