Navy conducts outdoor band concert at INS Adyar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the Navy Week celebrations, the Indian Navy organised an outdoor band concert, following all Covid-19 safety protocol at INS Adyar.

Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest at the event. The Eastern Naval Command Band related closely to its audience, incorporating different forms and genres of music, weaving a rich tapestry embodying India’s abiding characteristic of “Unity in Diversity.” As part of the performance, ships of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area were also illuminated and carried out a steam past.