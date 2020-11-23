Constable in Chennai ends life after spat with wife

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a spat with his wife for not being able to take leave for Deepavali, a 28-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide in Ambattur on Saturday.

The deceased Ganesh of Shanmugapuram was a constable at 13th battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police in Poonamallee.

On Deepavali day (November 14), Ganesh did not reach home earlier due to duty, for which his wife Tamilisarasi fought with him and left for parents’ house in Senneer Kuppam in Tiruvallur.

On Friday, Ganesh visited his wife and returned home on Saturday. However, he was found lying unconscious a few hours later and was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead. On information, Ambattur police registered a case.

After preliminary inquiry, police said they found traces of poison in his food and suspect he killed himself.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)