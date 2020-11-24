30-year-old priest arrested for flashing at women in Nanganallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly flashed his private parts at women walking alone on the roads of Nanganallur was nabbed on Monday. The accused, Balaji is said to be a priest at a temple in Pallavaram and had been indulging in such activities for the past six months.After Palavanthangal police received information about the man, a special team was formed to nab him. The registration number of the two-wheeler he used was established with the help of CCTV footage.

A trap was laid for him and he was caught when he tried to misbehave with a woman on Sunday. After preliminary inquiry, it was found that he would follow women walking alone on his bike and flash at them. “If the women are despised, he would flee. But if the women do not react much, he would come back and try to grope them,” said the police. Balaji was booked under the woman harassment act and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, many women living in and around the area, have posted several posts on social media about an unidentified man flashing at them. “But when we contacted some of them, they were reluctant to file a complaint,” said a police officer.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer requested women not to be hesitant in filing a complaint against such people, and promised that their identities would be kept anonymous. Recently, a woman from Medavakkam took to Instagram to call out a man who groped her. The city police swiftly identified the man and arrested him.