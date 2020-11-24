Horse registration row: MRC slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the Madras Race Club (MRC) while allowing a plea moved by the MAM Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust over the ownership and registration of horses. Justice CV Karthikeyan in his order observed that the MRC passed a resolution to circumvent the earlier orders of the High Court by disqualifying charitable trusts from owning any horses.

The judge ordered that the fine imposed on the MRC be paid to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment of Covid patients. The issue pertains to the denial of permission by the MRC management for the MAM Ramaswamy Chettiar Trust to participate in horse races citing a dispute over ownership and registration of horses that were passed on from late M A M Ramaswamy.

The judge also made note of the single judge interim order of the court passed in January directing the club to permit the trust to participate in the races. However, on February 13, the trust sent a letter to the club seeking permission for four of its newly acquired horses and their trainers to enter the race club. But the club rejected the demand on the ground that the stewards committee has passed a resolution on March 7 amending the definition of owner under the rules of the club. As per the resolution, public charitable trusts were prohibited from registering their horses.The trust finding the decision made by the club as unacceptable moved the court with the present plea.

Order reserved on plea over AU exam fee

The Madras High Court has reserved its orders on a plea moved by the students over collection of exam fees by Anna University. The students sought a direction to set aside the fee demand of the University and declare results without insisting on payments. Justice Anand Venkatesh reserved the orders on the plea.