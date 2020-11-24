STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Seven girls of one Chennai govt school secure medical, dental seats

The principal further said the school had a policy of answering all questions and doubts students had.

Published: 24th November 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven girls from one government school in Chennai have secured medical and dental seats this year, benefitting from the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in MBBS and BDS courses. While five of them secured a seat after repeated attempts, two made it in the first try.

The Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar, is headed by its principal RC Saraswathi, who won the National Award to Teachers for 2020.Speaking to Express, the principal Saraswathi said that the school aims to make its girls responsible citizens. “My daughter could not get a medical seat because we could not afford the seat. Today, when I see my students getting the medical admissions, I feel like my own daughters have gotten that opportunity,” she said.

The principal further said the school had a policy of answering all questions and doubts students had. “We do not differentiate between the present students and alumni. Any student who joins our school, will continue to get our support as long as they need it,” she said.

While 18 students from government schools in Chennai secured admission in State-run medical and dental colleges, five of them are from the school in Ashok Nagar, said a senior official from the school education department. 

Prema, a student who got a medical seat this year on her second attempt at NEET said that most students did not have to take any private coaching as the school taught them well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET MBBS BDS medical seats govt school Chennai
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp