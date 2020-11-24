Seven girls of one Chennai govt school secure medical, dental seats

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven girls from one government school in Chennai have secured medical and dental seats this year, benefitting from the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in MBBS and BDS courses. While five of them secured a seat after repeated attempts, two made it in the first try.

The Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar, is headed by its principal RC Saraswathi, who won the National Award to Teachers for 2020.Speaking to Express, the principal Saraswathi said that the school aims to make its girls responsible citizens. “My daughter could not get a medical seat because we could not afford the seat. Today, when I see my students getting the medical admissions, I feel like my own daughters have gotten that opportunity,” she said.

The principal further said the school had a policy of answering all questions and doubts students had. “We do not differentiate between the present students and alumni. Any student who joins our school, will continue to get our support as long as they need it,” she said.

While 18 students from government schools in Chennai secured admission in State-run medical and dental colleges, five of them are from the school in Ashok Nagar, said a senior official from the school education department.

Prema, a student who got a medical seat this year on her second attempt at NEET said that most students did not have to take any private coaching as the school taught them well.