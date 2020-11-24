STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stones & seeds of revival

Over time, parents pored over their office work, grandparents chose other modes of entertainment, and children joined their friends to play outdoor games.

Published: 24th November 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sitting on the thinnai of their house, children of a bygone era played several games — ones that also tested their skills — with their parents and grandparents and cousins to pass time. Over time, parents pored over their office work, grandparents chose other modes of entertainment, and children joined their friends to play outdoor games. Then came the era of video games and online gaming, completely shutting children behind closed doors. Cut to 2020, the evergreen games are making a comeback. Games that just required the floor, coloured chalk pieces, a few stones, pebbles and seeds, proving that the game wasn’t in the materials. Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda, has spent the better part of her life searching and reviving such games. She shares seven popular games of Tamil Nadu played using seeds from local trees.

Kundumani seeds 
Long ago in Guruvayur, an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna sought to dedicate an offering to him at the famous Guruvayur temple. Alas, she was poor and couldn’t offer money or food to show her appreciation to her God. Instead, she collected small red shiny manjadikuru (in Malayalam) seeds on her way to and from the temple, and decided to place them as an offering to Lord Krishna. As she was waiting in the line for devotees, temple guards making way for some important person who had just showed up bumped into the woman, causing her to spill the seeds onto the floor. Just then, the loud heavenly voice of Lord Krishna resonated through the halls of the temple. He demanded for the woman and her seeds to be picked up as she had shown her devoted love to him by collecting each seed herself and offering them to him. The guards obeyed and helped the woman make her offering. So, the game involves scattering the kundumani seeds in sand or clay and picking as many as you can.

Pallankuzhi
This centuries-old game is quite popular even among the Gen-Z. It can be played using shells, pebbles and seeds. In Tamil Nadu, kundumani seeds (red sandalwood seeds) are commonly used to play this game. It requires a wooden board with 14 depressions made into it. Players are seated on either side. The seven depressions in front of each player are filled with the number of seeds consecutive to the number of the depressions (one seed in the first depression, two in the second and so on). Players are required to distribute their seeds among the depressions, till they gather the highest number of seeds in one depression and pick them all up together. The game requires keen mathematical deductions and is played by children and adults alike.

Otheiya Retheiya
A heated game of odd or even, Otheiya Retheiya challenges its players to bet on their predictions. This one is often played with flat seeds like that of the tamarind. Each player throws a bunch of seeds in the air and quickly tries to catch as many when gravity does its work. The number of seeds caught are counted to determine if the player’s prediction regarding the number of seeds was right or wrong.

Tossing and Picking
This is another game played using tamarind seeds/pebbles. Players place a bunch of seeds/pebbles on the back of one hand. In one swift motion, they are to toss the seeds in the air, turn their hands and catch as many as they can in the palm of their hand. The player who catches the most number of seeds wins the game. It was once a popular game played by the present generation of senior citizens in Tamil Nadu.

Five stones
This is played using small pebbles and five grey nicker beads also known as kazhaikode seeds. All five seeds are spread out in front of the player. He/she is supposed to toss a pebble in the air and see how many seeds they can pick up before catching the pebble with the same hand. This game requires excellent hand-eye coordination and speed. Players tend to get competitive once they begin.

The coconut shell walk
You’ll find this game in almost every village in the state. Two halves of a coconut shell are first cleaned, then peeled and polished. A hole is drilled on the top of each half. The ends of a long rope are let into the holes and knotted to secure it. The player then stands on the shells, holds the rope in between their toes, and pulls up the rest towards their chin. He/she then has to walk as if on stilts. The person who walks the farthest without falling, wins. This is a fun game for young children who are still learning how to walk.

Seven stones with Dried mango seeds
This game, using dried mango seeds, is to be played by two teams. One builds a tower using seven dried mango seeds and the other is supposed to keep the tower from being built by using a ball to break it. The team to have stacked the mango seeds, quickly, wins the game. The western version is called Seven Stones, of course.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp