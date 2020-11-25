Chennai Corporation grapples with twin challenges of Cyclone Nivar and COVID-19

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Faced with the unenviable task of grappling with a cyclone amidst an ongoing pandemic, Chennai corporation authorities said they were taking care to ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols were in place even while handling relief and rescue operations.

Joint Commissioner (Health) Greater Chennai Corporation S Divyadharshini told The New Indian Express that wearing of masks will be enforced among those brought to relief camps.

"Medical camps are being run in all relief centres. There will also be ILI screening," she said.

In addition, people with Influenza Like Illnesses among those brought to relief centres will be identified and shifted to separate centres. Beds for inmates in relief camps will be laid following social distancing norms, said officials.

Follow Cyclone Nivar live updates here

The Chennai corporation had accommodated 1200 people in 25 relief centres in the city as of 5 pm on Wednesday.

Corporation officials at the zonal level said that COVID-19 test samples on Wednesday may not be on par with the usual number collected on a daily basis.

"The number of people who voluntarily come to get tested has reduced on Wednesday because of the cyclone alert. Samples collected from banks and construction sites are also affected. So the total samples collected today will be comparatively low," said an official.

"However, we will compensate for it in the coming days. As it is, the positivity is very low. Now we are noticing that most of the people testing positive are those coming to the city after Deepavali and some construction workers who are returning," the official added.