Cyclone Nivar: As waterbodies in Vandalur Zoo fill up, slew of measures taken to combat threat

During the 2015 Chennai floods and Cyclone Vardah in 2016, Vandalur Zoo suffered a lot of damage. Learning lessons from past experiences, officials said adequate measures have been put in place.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall by Wednesday evening.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall by Wednesday evening.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 40-acre Otteri lake and 17 water bodies inside the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo) are fast filling up, with Chennai witnessing heavy downpours. Meanwhile, zoo authorities have done a vulnerability assessment and initiated a slew of proactive measures to combat the threat of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

Zoo director Debasis Jana told The New Indian Express that a close watch is being kept on the water levels of Otteri lake and other water bodies. "As of now, Otteri lake is 50 percent full, while other ponds are fast filling up. If the need arises, we will create a small channel to drain the surplus water from these water bodies in such a way that both the facility and surrounding localities are not affected."

Follow Cyclone Nivar live updates here

Steps taken to revive the 40-acre Otteri lake and desilt water bodies have come in handy during these times. "However, it has been raining continuously in the Vandalur area for the past one week and the carrying capacity of the soil has come to near saturation. If it rains copiously, all the water bodies will fill up in no time and we may face some trouble," Jana said.

During the 2015 Chennai floods and Cyclone Vardah in 2016, Vandalur Zoo suffered a lot of property damage. Learning lessons from past experiences, officials said adequate measures have been put in place to minimise the damage.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains inundate several Chennai localities, shops down shutters

"Firstly, we have ensured that water doesn't fill up inside the moated enclosures. We are regularly draining it. Though we have an underground drainage system, some places get blocked for which motor pumps are being used. Wherever possible, animals are moved into animal shelters like big cats, langurs etc," the top official said.

Meanwhile, authorities said selective tree felling was carried out to protect the enclosures and animals. "Some trees were leaning dangerously on to the enclosures due to recent rains. We have lopped them so that they withstand the wind velocity, but where lopping will not help, we went for felling. Trees like eucalyptus which are shallow rooted had to be felled," Jana said.

About six teams have been formed to patrol the vulnerable areas. Adequate food and emergency supplies have been stocked up. When the cyclone hits, there would be a few breaches to the compound walls and fences for which temporary chain links and sand bags are kept ready to plug the gaps. During the 2015 Chennai floods, the zoo suffered 18 compound wall breaches.

The Vandalur zoo is the first public zoo and the largest zoological park in the country spread over an area of 1,490 acres. It houses around 2,600 animals including many endangered and exotic species.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the facilities were facing a severe fund crunch with only 35% of last year's footfall being recorded this year. It was reopened after a gap of eight months only on November 11.

