Cyclone Nivar storms into Chennai

Debadatta mallick And Ashwin Prasath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As non-stop rain heralds the newest cylone’s landfall, the city — and its neighbouring districts — prepare for the worst.

For by midday yesterday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic.

With the worst yet to come, people have been advised to stay indoors and venture out only for essential needs. Yet, in case of trouble or emergencies, the Greater Chennai Corporation is available for help.

Contact 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 for help. You can also reach out to the 24*7 helpline — 1913.