Cyclone Nivar: There will be no flooding like in 2015, say officials

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Nivar looming in the horizon, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday issued orders to release water from the catchment areas of Chembarambakkam as soon as the level crosses 22 feet, keeping public safety in mind. Currently, the water depth is at 21.2 feet. Officials say the reservoir has received an inflow of 200 cusecs of water since Monday night.

“The storage level stands at 2,913 mcft as against its total capacity of 3,645 mcft, which means it’s 79 per cent full,” said an official from the Public Works Department, adding that to breach the 22-feet-level would take at least 36 hours of heavy rain.

“Precautions have been taken to release water in a phased manner so as not to cause flooding like in 2015.” Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Phanindra Reddy pointed out that when there are heavy rains, the inflow into Chembarambakkam lake would be around 6,500 cusecs only and this can be easily diverted to Adyar river.

Since Adyar river has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs of water, the people need not fear about flooding. Besides, people would be intimated in advance about the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake, if the government decides to do so.The government has also stopped releasing Krishna water into the Chembarambakkam lake on Monday.

Another source of water for the lake is excess water from Sriperumbudur and Palliapakkam tanks. If the intensity continues, officials expect they may have to release by Wednesday night. The water level of other three reservoirs including Poondi, Sholavaram and Red Hills is 1786 mcft, 178 mcft and 2,422 mcft .

Mobile control room to help you in emergency

Chennai: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Tuesday inaugurated a mobile control room set up by Chennai Corporation to monitor Cyclone Nivar relief works. According to a statement, the 24/7 mobile control room is well-equipped with internet and computer facilities to monitor the impacts of the cyclone across the State. Officials said the vehicle would move across the city to places where impact is more and officials inside the vehicle would facilitate in communication across departments in case there is no electricity or mobile signal in the affected locality.

All ready for Nivar!

Chennai: Since 4pm on Wednesday, calls to the Chennai Corporation’s control room have increased. Between 4 and 5pm, the control centre manned by about 15 staff, received 15 calls, related to cyclone Nivar. Waterlogging was reported from Anderson road, Vadapalani junction, Besant Road and Prakasam Road in George Town among other places.

“We have been able to resolve issues. Cross-department coordination has been made easy. Even if more complaints come in, we are equipped to handle them,” an official said. The city corporation claims to have in place boats in 109 areas and 570 motor pumps across all 15 zones. Minister SP Velumani, in an official statement said that there are NDRF personnel on stand by in 52 places with 44 medical and special teams to prevent electrical accidents. So far, 90 trees that fell have been cleared immediately. Out of 176 relief centres in the city corporation, 77 are ready to accommodate people in low lying areas. Four community kitchens equipped with ration to feed 1,500 people are also available.