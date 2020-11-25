STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cyclone Nivar: There will be no flooding like in 2015, say officials

If water level crosses 22 feet, it will be released from catchment areas of Chembarambakkam

Published: 25th November 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Water enters houses at Royapuram , pic: Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Nivar looming in the horizon, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday issued orders to release water from the catchment areas of Chembarambakkam as soon as the level crosses 22 feet, keeping public safety in mind. Currently, the water depth is at 21.2 feet. Officials say the reservoir has received an inflow of 200 cusecs of water since Monday night.

“The storage level stands at 2,913 mcft as against its total capacity of 3,645 mcft, which means it’s 79 per cent full,” said an official from the Public Works Department, adding that to breach the 22-feet-level would take at least 36 hours of heavy rain.

“Precautions have been taken to release water in a phased manner so as not to cause flooding like in 2015.”   Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Phanindra Reddy pointed out that when there are heavy rains, the inflow into Chembarambakkam lake would be around 6,500 cusecs only and this can be easily diverted to Adyar river.

pic: Ashwin Prasath

Since Adyar river has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs of water, the people need not fear about flooding.  Besides, people would be intimated in advance about the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake, if the government decides to do so.The government has also stopped releasing Krishna water into the Chembarambakkam lake on Monday.

Another source of water for the lake is excess water from Sriperumbudur and Palliapakkam tanks. If the intensity continues, officials expect they may have to release by Wednesday night.  The water level of other three reservoirs including Poondi, Sholavaram and Red Hills is 1786 mcft, 178 mcft and 2,422 mcft .

Mobile control room to help you in emergency
Chennai: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Tuesday inaugurated a mobile control room set up by Chennai Corporation to monitor Cyclone Nivar relief works. According to a statement, the 24/7 mobile control room is well-equipped with internet and computer facilities to monitor the impacts of the cyclone across the State. Officials said the vehicle would move across the city to places where impact is more and officials inside the vehicle would facilitate in communication across departments in case there is no electricity or mobile signal in the affected locality. 

All ready for Nivar!
Chennai: Since 4pm on Wednesday, calls to the Chennai Corporation’s control room have increased. Between 4 and 5pm, the control centre manned by about 15 staff, received 15 calls, related to cyclone Nivar. Waterlogging was reported from Anderson road, Vadapalani junction, Besant Road and Prakasam Road in George Town among other places.

“We have been able to resolve issues. Cross-department coordination has been made easy. Even if more complaints come in, we are equipped to handle them,” an official said. The city corporation claims to have in place boats in 109 areas and 570 motor pumps across all 15 zones. Minister SP Velumani, in an official statement said that there are NDRF personnel on stand by in 52 places with 44 medical and special teams to prevent electrical accidents. So far, 90 trees that fell have been cleared immediately. Out of 176 relief centres in the city corporation, 77 are ready to accommodate people in low lying areas. Four community kitchens equipped with ration to feed 1,500 people are also available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar chennai Chennai Floods
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp