Despite cyclone induced rains, Chennai Corporation did 10,000 COVID-19 tests on Nov 24

The Chennai Corporation managed to collect 10,263 samples, around the same margin which they normally have been doing for the past few months.

Published: 25th November 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rain, Cyclone Nivar

People struggle to walk through a flooded street near Pallalam, following the incessant rains. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite heavy rains on Tuesday due to cyclone Nivar, the COVID-19 tests did not decrease in Chennai. 

The Chennai Corporation managed to collect 10,263 samples, around the same margin which they normally have been doing for the past few months.

“On Tuesday, we were able to put up fever camps and do targeted testing in commercial places. People too came forward,” S Divyadarshini,  Joint Commissioner of Health, Chennai Corporation told The New Indian Express

However, Chennai Corporation officials said there may be a marginal in tests done on Wednesday, which is declared as a public holiday by the state government. 

“Today, we may not be able to put fever camps in the public places and people too may not come because of the constant rains,” said the joint commissioner. She added that the the exact number of decrease cannot be said but it could be marginal.

CLICK HERE FOR CYCLONE NIVAR LIVE UPDATES

Out of the total samples collected by the Chennai Corporation, 65-70 percent are collected in the Corporation testing centres, while 15-20 per cent are from the private labs and the remaining from the government hospitals. 

Residents said that the civic body on Tuesday had arranged autos to ferry patients for Covid tests. 

“There was a positive elderly person in my street. The civic body officials arranged for an auto, ferried him to the testing centre nearby and dropped him back at home after the test,” said Shanta Devi, a resident of Thiruvottriyur. 

The civic body on Tuesday held 399 fever camps across the city and 15,388 people attended. Presently, the city has 4,299 active cases which is 2 percent of the total cases. 

ALSO WATCH:

