File your complaints, if any, against Anna varsity V-C: Govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has said that people can send complaints against Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa from November 25 to December 6.

The government has appointed retired Madras High Court judge P Kalaiyarasan as inquiry officer probe complaints of financial and administrative irregularities levelled by certain individuals against Surappa.

Public can send their written complaints to Podhigai Campus, P.S. Kumarasamy Raja Salai (Greenways Road), Chennai 600 028 or to inquirycomn.vc.annauniv@gmail.com.

This is the first time a former judge will probe charges against the Vice-Chancellor of the premier university. Previously, a retired judge had probed charges against P Mannar Jawahar after his tenure as Vice-Chancellor and exonerated him.