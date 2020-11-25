STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN CM inspects Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday in 16 districts on November 26

Around 6,000 cusecs of water would be released from the lake into the Adyar river. Since the river has the capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs, people need not fear about flooding, said Palaniswami.

Published: 25th November 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst intense rains, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected Chembarambakkam lake where surplus water is being released after five years and declared a public holiday on Thursday (November 26) in 16 districts which are likely to be affected by Cyclone Nivar.

The districts are Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam (including Mayiladuthurai), Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Thirupathur, Vellore and Ranipet.

Follow Cyclone Nivar live updates here

Answering queries of reporters after holding discussions with PWD officials at Chembarambakkam lake, the Chief Minister said at 12 noon on Wednesday, the inflow into the lake stood at 4,000 cusecs and the storage level stood at 21.5 feet while the outflow was 1,000 cusecs (later in the day the outflow was increased to 1,500 cusecs).

The Chief Minister further said 2,000 cusecs of water was being released into Adyar river from Adhanur lake. Within a few hours, the quantum of water coming to Chembarambakkam lake would be released. In all, around 6,000 cusecs of water would be released into the Adyar river.

Since the Adyar river has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs of water, people need not fear about flooding. The government has taken all precautionary steps, he said. Palaniswami further said as far as Chennai was concerned, water stagnation was reported in 30 low-lying areas and Chennai Corporation has been evacuating this water using high-power pumps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chembarambakkam Lake Cyclone Nivar Edappadi Palaniswami chennai
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp