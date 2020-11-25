TN CM inspects Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday in 16 districts on November 26

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst intense rains, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected Chembarambakkam lake where surplus water is being released after five years and declared a public holiday on Thursday (November 26) in 16 districts which are likely to be affected by Cyclone Nivar.

The districts are Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam (including Mayiladuthurai), Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Thirupathur, Vellore and Ranipet.

Answering queries of reporters after holding discussions with PWD officials at Chembarambakkam lake, the Chief Minister said at 12 noon on Wednesday, the inflow into the lake stood at 4,000 cusecs and the storage level stood at 21.5 feet while the outflow was 1,000 cusecs (later in the day the outflow was increased to 1,500 cusecs).

The Chief Minister further said 2,000 cusecs of water was being released into Adyar river from Adhanur lake. Within a few hours, the quantum of water coming to Chembarambakkam lake would be released. In all, around 6,000 cusecs of water would be released into the Adyar river.

Since the Adyar river has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs of water, people need not fear about flooding. The government has taken all precautionary steps, he said. Palaniswami further said as far as Chennai was concerned, water stagnation was reported in 30 low-lying areas and Chennai Corporation has been evacuating this water using high-power pumps.