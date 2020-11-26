Chennai loses 80 trees to Nivar

By Express News Service

OVER 80 trees were uprooted in the city on Wednesday, which were cleared by police, TNFRS, and SDRF. The 12 SDRF teams with rubber boats, ropes, tubes, torch lights, and other equipment, assisted the police in clearing water stagnation and unblocking sewages.

The police had set up temporary control rooms at 12 police districts in the city, from where calls were diverted to respective response teams. Places where the trees fell included Vadapalani, Virugambakkam, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Pervallur, Egmore, Abhiramapuram, Elephant Gate, Kodungaiyur among many others. Over 38 trees were cleared by the police with machine saw, and over 40 trees were removed by TNFRS.