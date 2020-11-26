Stalin visits affected areas, offers assistance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin visited the flood affected area and he offered assistance to poor and needy those who suffered due to heavy rain and flood. DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday visited various areas in the city which belong to Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar, Kolaththur, Villivakkam assembly constituencies and he offered food materials and other essentials to the people of the areas who suffered due to rain water and living in low lying areas.