STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

They would rather face Nivar than lose livelihood

There are around 50 families at the Evening Bazar and around 30 families in the bus depot where they do their respective businesses. 

Published: 26th November 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

The families here believe that once they move, even temporarily, they will be evicted and resettled to faraway places. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

The families here believe that once they move, even temporarily, they will be evicted and resettled to faraway places. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Years of distrust in the State Government machinery and fear of loss of livelihood left hundreds of homeless families in the city choosing to face the cyclone Nivar from where they are - the streets. 

A large section of homeless families are concentrated in areas like Wall Tax road, Mannady in George Town, Parrys and parts of Royapuram where they sell fruits, vegetables, flowers or snacks for their livelihood. 

Having already witnessed large scale evictions in the area, most recently in Sathya Vani Muthu Nagar in Park Town, the families here say that if they agree to move to the City Corporation relief camps, they may not be allowed to return to the spaces on the streets where they have lived and done business on for many years. Even just hours before the cyclone made the landfall, the families said they were not contacted or engaged in discussion by corporation staff. 

Many of these families had earlier approached several forums including the National Commission for Scheduled Caste and the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, seeking housing in the TNSCB tenements in Moolakothalam. However, they have not received any clear response so far. 

This being the case, the families here believe that once they move, even temporarily, they will be evicted and resettled to faraway places like Perumbakkam. 

“We are planning to borrow tricycles and sit together in groups with a tarpaulin sheet tied above,” said a resident of Ratan Bazar where there are around 80 families residing along the roadsides. There are around 65 children here. 

“We have contacted several government authorities asking for houses in Moolakothalam. They did not respond and now if they come asking us to move to relief camps, we are scared we will be relocated to Perumbakkam directly from there and won’t be able to do business here,” she added. 

Apart from them, there are around 50 families at the Evening Bazar and around 30 families in the bus depot where they do their respective businesses. 

Scenes reported from the TNSCB tenements in Perumbakkam also add to their fear. Several houses began leaking in Perumbakkam after the heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents of block 62 said that they had to move senior citizens to nearby houses after water began to seep through their ceilings and wetting the floor and bed. 

Vanessa Peter, policy research, IRCDUC said, “None of the disaster management plans of the State or urban local bodies acknowledge the vulnerability of the homeless. There needs to be specific disaster response plans for the urban homeless. The State Government should think beyond shelters and ensure access to permanent houses for the homeless. ” 

While the city corporation has had more success in effectively moving homeless individuals to relief camps ahead of the cyclone, they are yet to convince whole settlements like these where homeless people reside in numbers, to shift. 

“In areas where there is reluctance, we are convincing them. We will try to convince and move these residents too before the end of the day,” said a corporation official. 

So far, the city corporation has moved a total of 45 homeless individuals in the last two days alone from areas like Koyambedu, Marina beach and Central station to relief camps and shelters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone Nivar Homeless chennai relief camps
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp