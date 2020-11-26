Vital drugs stocked, equipment all set at government hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government hospitals have stocked up oxygen cylinders and kept disaster management teams on stand by. Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has two oxygen tankers ready and all department heads told to stay back in the campus till the cyclone passes, said Dean P Vasanthamani.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean E Theranirajan has said all emergency drugs have been stocked. A team of doctors will be staying in the campus 24x7.

Director of Government Hospital for Women and Children at Egmore S Vijaya also said all precautionary measures have been taken. A doctor at the Institute of Child Health said steps have been taken to prevent water-logging in the campus.