OPS visits rain-hit areas, distributes aid to people

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited many areas in Chennai on Thursday, which were affected by heavy rains and also distributed relief assistance to the affected people.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visits a flooded locality at Velachery on Thursday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

The Deputy Chief Minister visited rain-affected areas in Velachery, Taramani, Periyar Nagar (Veerankal Odai), Srinivasapuram (Foreshore Estate), Dooming Kuppam and the relief camp at Ambedkar Nagar in Velachery. 

Besides, he also made a field visit to Kuyil Thottam where the dilapidated multi-storey residential quarters would be replaced by a new building at a total cost of Rs 32.30 crore. Later, the Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the situation prevailing at the TNHB residential quarters in the rain-affected districts and directed the officials to take immediate steps to evacuate the stagnated water.

