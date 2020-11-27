OPS visits rain-hit areas, distributes aid to people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited many areas in Chennai on Thursday, which were affected by heavy rains and also distributed relief assistance to the affected people.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited rain-affected areas in Velachery, Taramani, Periyar Nagar (Veerankal Odai), Srinivasapuram (Foreshore Estate), Dooming Kuppam and the relief camp at Ambedkar Nagar in Velachery.

Besides, he also made a field visit to Kuyil Thottam where the dilapidated multi-storey residential quarters would be replaced by a new building at a total cost of Rs 32.30 crore. Later, the Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the situation prevailing at the TNHB residential quarters in the rain-affected districts and directed the officials to take immediate steps to evacuate the stagnated water.