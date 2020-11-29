9-year-old boy slips into canal while fishing, drowns

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 9-year-old boy drowned while fishing in a canal in Kodungaiyur on Friday. According to the police, the victim was identified as L Mukesh. His father had passed away a few years back and he was living with his mother and grandfather.

“Mukesh slipped and fell into the canal. The current was strong. Some passers-by noticed Mukesh being washed away and alerted the police,” said a police officer. The Kodungaiyur police rushed to the spot along with the personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS).

Two rubber boats were deployed and Mukesh who was stuck in the slush was rescued. He was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.