COVID-19: Chennai records negative case growth of 1.6 per cent, discharge rate nears 98 per cent

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covid-19 active cases in Chennai have now come down to 1.7 per cent, while close to 97 per cent people have been discharged so far.

Out of the total 2,14,976 cases, the city presently has 3754 active cases while 2,07,375 people have been discharged. With 3847 deaths, the mortality rate in the city too is around 1.7 per cent.

In the last seven days, the city has recorded a negative case growth of 1.6 per cent, said officials.

A negative case growth means the daily discharge rate has been higher than the daily new cases.

Thirteen out of the 15 Corporation zones have a negative case growth while Zone 15 Sholinganallur and Zone 13 Adyar- alone has a positive case growth rate 1.2 and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Three Corporation zones - Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Sholinganallur have only one per cent of active cases each.

The overall fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in the state continues to be around 1,500. On Saturday, the state reported 1459 fresh Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths, taking the total cases to 7,80,505 and toll to 11,703.

According to the State Health Bulletin, the active cases are now at 11,052 while people discharged are at 7,57,750 with 1,471 people being discharged on Sunday

With 66,655 RTPCR tests, the total tests done across the 220 testing Centres in the State is now at 1,17,07,238.