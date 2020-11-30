STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Access the first stop to inclusivity

Most of our donations, here, at the shelter have been in the form of food.

Published: 30th November 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Screen grab from Milaap fundraiser video.

Screen grab from Milaap fundraiser video.

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of our donations, here, at the shelter have been in the form of food. What people don’t realise, though they genuinely want to contribute, is that other than food, especially a shelter for women with disabilities, has many needs, particularly infrastructure needs,” shares Dr Aiswarya Rao, a paediatrician and social worker, who runs the Better World Shelter for Women with Disability — a corporation shelter in Nungambakkam.

Since its inception in 2016, the shelter has provided a safe space for over 200 young women who have a range of disabilities — from locomotor, speech and hearing impairments, multiple disabilities to burns. “These women come from different disadvantaged situations of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, been abandoned by their families, or are homeless with nowhere else to go,” says the pe r son wi th locomotor disability. Around four years ago, what was formerly an old school building was handed to Aiswarya to establish the rehabilitation centre.

While repair works were rolled out to turn the building usable, its disabilityfriendly quotient has remained questionable over the years. For instance, the presence of stairs and lack of ramps makes it difficult for women with locomotor disabilities to go up the first floor; the flooring is not just old but also uneven making it difficult for wheelchair access and the toilets too aren’t inclusive or disabled-friendly.

In an attempt to make the overall infrastructure of the shelter an inclusive and conducive place for its inhabitants, Aiswarya, in September, flagged a campaign on Milaap, to raise funds for the shelter home. “Since the time the campaign was launched, we have been able to raise around Rs 23 lakh. We are aiming to reach Rs 50 lakh to manage the cost of retrofitting and modifying the different features of the shelter home and adding new yet necessary ones for the welfare of the residents of the shelter home.

The aim is to provide them not just with a roof but also with a space that will be inclusive and empowering, enabling them to navigate independently. Space should never be a constraint and we are trying to address that,” she details. One of the main challenges in running the shelter over the years, Aiswarya points, has been the lack of space and optimal utilisation of available space for easy use.

“One of the first things we did as soon as the fundraiser provided us with some resources is to get the store-room organised. We lacked shelves and food, including rice bags; other dry and wet items were stored on the floor in a corner of the kitchen. Now, we have created an aluminium partition, so that there is a new store-room within the kitchen. A wooden cupboard has also been made for storage. Steel racks have been installed for easy storage and retrieval of daily kitchen needs,” she says.

With the existing resources, construction of a storage shed and a counselling chamber with privacy on the terrace for the shelter’s female coordinator and counsellors to speak to women from the shelter and other women who are either rescued or referred for crisis management have also been rolled out. “Earlier in October, we had two teams consisting of a structural engineer and an architecture team visit the shelter to assess the structure, take measurements, discuss with our residents what their needs were.

Once the permissions are taken from the authorities, we will start work on breaking down the existing toilets and building a new toilet complex that is inclusive for all kinds of disabilities. The space for the lift has also been marked. Once we get the structural certificate and building licence, we will start the process of installation,” she adds. Aiswarya also intends to set up a training centre at the entrance of the shelter building, retrofitted into a fully accessible, disabled-friendly sewingcum- quilting space with work stations.

“The storage and display will also be designed so that women in a wheelchair can access the shelves and storage. This will serve as a model centre for anyone who wants to set up a similar space and centre,” she shares.

To contribute, visit: https:// milaap.org/fundraisers/support- shelter-for-women-with-disability- a

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disability Disability rights
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ask Centre to hold meeting with us, without any conditions: Farmers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
One year of MVA government: Uddhav Thackeray firmly in saddle despite troubles from BJP
Gallery
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp