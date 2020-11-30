Rains make bad roads go bumpy in Vadapalani

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The potholed interior roads of Vadapalani went from bad to worse after recent rains. It took more than 72 hours for the water to recede completely after the recent downpour, claim residents.

“These roads have are damaged for over a decade. Despite a reputed medical college right behind our street, the approach roads are bad. We made at least a 100 calls to the officials,” said K Deepika from Meigei Kovil Street in Vadapalani.

The residents say the area is prone to accidents. “During the lockdown, motorists would hit the potholes in high speeds and injure themselves. Some potholes are so deep that they can prove fatal. The civic body must at least fill the potholes if there are no plans to relay the road,” said K Viswa, another resident.

People residing in streets surrounding Vadapalani metro station wake up to cars and two-wheelers parked on either sides.“The metro station does not have four-wheeler parking, so all cars end up in our areas. Moreover, to avoid paying high parking fee in the mall nearby, visitors too park their vehicles here,” rued R Shyamala, a resident of Mannar Street.

Another resident on condition of anonymity said, “We have vehicles here at all times. During evenings, a few people sit in the car, drink and create ruckus. We feel scared to step out.” When asked, a civic body official said they have received complaints and sent the pleas to higher officials to relay the roads.