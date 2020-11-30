Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uncertainty continued over actor Rajinikanth's political entry as Friday’s much-anticipated meeting of the district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) ended without getting any concrete information from the actor.

Addressing reporters at the entrance of his Poes Garden house after the crucial meeting, Rajinikanth said, “District secretaries expressed their opinion and I also shared my views. And they assured me that they will stand by me whatever be the decision I take. I will take a decision as soon as possible.”

The consultative meeting was held at Raghavendra Mandapam, Kodambakkam, on Friday. A total of 36 district secretaries were invited by the actor. Following the invitation, the district secretaries gathered at the Mandapam around 9 am. All the district secretaries were let into the Mandapam after thermal scanning and following standard operating procedures for COVID-19.

Rajinikanth reached the Mandapam around 9.45 am and the meeting started around 10am. According to sources, all the district secretaries enquired about the health of the actor following tweets on his health condition. The actor also enquired about the health status of the district secretaries and the COVID-19 status of their respective districts and impact of the Nivar cyclone with some Northern district secretaries.

Later, he discussed the launching of a political party despite the pandemic situation. Most of the fans said that there is no pandemic situation right now and most probably COVID-19 is under control in the state as the number of new cases has been decreasing for the last one-and-a-half months.

While a section of district secretaries said the actor shouldn't be late in announcing the political party, most of them said he should make a decision as per his health condition as their priority is his health rather than political entry.

At the same time, all of them urged that if he launches the political party, he should be the Chief Minister candidate, otherwise the party won’t get enough votes to form the government.

After hearing their opinions, the actor said that he will take an appropriate decision at the right time and they should carry out public services without fail and he urged that his birthday should be celebrated to offer assistance to the needy without pasting any posters and paper ads.