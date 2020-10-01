STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A race between two players

The first is that you can’t just move your Robin wherever you want — you can only move via an L-shaped path, exactly like the knight’s move in chess.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uwe Rosenberg is a legendary board game designer, who’s put out some of the most beloved big-box games out there. However, he also appears to have a soft spot for the two-player game, with classics such as Patchwork and Fields of Arle to his name.

Today, we’re taking a look at his latest release of the latter type, Robin of Locksley. Everybody knows the story of Robin Hood, and this game is set during the steal-fromthe- rich phase of his career; the only real departure being the notion that there were two siblings, as seen on the cover, who were disinherited heirs of Locksley and who are now competing to be the most famous outlaw in the land.

Robin of Locksley is, at its heart, a race game with a fairly unusual structure. Every turn, you’ll move your Robin Hood piece around a 5x5 grid of loot tiles, pocketing whatever you land on. Once that’s done, if possible, you’ll move your Bard piece along the fame track that borders the grid. Each tile on that track features a challenge — some sort of requirement that you need to have met in order for your Bard to swagger onto it and start singing your praises.

If one player manages to lap the other player’s bard, they immediately win the game; else, the first player to complete two laps around the track is the winner. It’s a straightforward game, certainly, but there are two little touches that make Robin of Locksley extremely compelling. The first is that you can’t just move your Robin wherever you want — you can only move via an L-shaped path, exactly like the knight’s move in chess.

This immediately forces players to put a lot more thought into how they move — instead of just going for the obvious tile that you need right now, you might instead set up a sequence that sees you pick it up some turns later, but puts you in a position to get other tiles that you need along the way (assuming, of course, that your opponent doesn’t upset the applecart somehow).

This emphasis on planning lifts the game above the realm of the purely tactical exercise it would have otherwise been. The second has to do with how you move your bard at the end of your turn. You can move as far as you like when you move your bard, as long as you meet the requirements of each successive challenge.

Now that’s not going to be easy at all, but you do have another option — the loot tiles you’ve been collecting all game are necessary for these challenges, but you can also sell them once you’ve amassed a certain number of a type to gain some gold. Gold isn’t worth any points, but you can spend a gold to essentially bribe your way past the requirements of a challenge and move your bard past it even if you don’t qualify for it.

This is huge, because it prevents any player from getting bogged down too much. It also means that, even if one player’s lagging behind, a couple of judicious payments here and there could result in an absolutely monstrous sprint down the track — and both players know that! It’s a delightful little touch that keeps everyone on their toes throughout the game.

Admittedly, Robin of Locksley is an abstract game — any theme could’ve been used here, although the names of the challenge tiles are nicely done and do tie in with the theme. That minor criticism aside, Robin of Locksley is a wonderful two-player game, and is a perfect example of how to accomplish a lot with very little.

Arjun Sukumaran http://goo.gl/uNBWN3 (Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp