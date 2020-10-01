Anglo Indians seek separate minority status

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anglo Indian community has urged the Centre to accord it a separate minority status in order to restore the community’s significance. They also demanded the government to restore community’s quota in Parliament and Assemblies.

Constitution - Article 334, which lays down provisions for reserving seats for SCs and STs and nomination of Anglo-Indians to LS and Assemblies, ceased to be in effect from January this year. “Steps should be taken to restore this provision and protect significance of Anglo Indians.

The yardstick, used to extend special reservation for SC and ST under article 334 (a), was not applied to extend special reservations for Anglo-Indians,” said former vice president of Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations Augustine Roy Rozario.