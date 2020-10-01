Bike rally to boost Chennai’s hotel business in new normal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To make travel more enthusiastic yet shielded, general managers of hotels in Chennai will gather for a motorcycle rally on October 2.

Titled ‘Rediscover Chennai, Rediscover Life’, this symbolic ride is planned to create awareness that Chennai is safe to travel, and the hotels are all set to welcome their guests with extra care.

To boost the hospitality industry, the city hoteliers united for a common objective. The hotels are now more robust, caut i ous and we l l - p r e - pared to engage patrons with their new form of services in a safe and hygienic environment.

The event will be conducted following all the protocols. The rally will cover an approximate distance of 100 km. Members will assemble at the parking lot of Turyaa Hotel, OMR, at 6.30 am.

A group photograph will be clicked at 6.45 am. Participants will be offered a hot cuppa before the rally is flagged off at 7 am. It is expected to conclude by 11 am.