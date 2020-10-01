STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Decision to clear arrears against UGC guidelines’

According to E Vijay Anand, counsel for Balagurusamy, only universities have such powers and not the State government.  

Published: 01st October 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

AICTE. (Photo | aicte-india.org)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has informed the Madras High Court that the exemption awarded to college students in Tamil Nadu from taking their arrear exams by the State government is not in accordance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). M Sundaresan, south regional officer of the council, in his reply, submitted, “The council has not issued any exemption for students appearing in exams and those pursuing their studies next year without being assessed through exams.

Degree cannot be awarded to a student who has failed to clear a large number of arrears. This is not acceptable in the industry too.” The AICTE replied to the submissions made by former Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy and advocate Ramkumar Adityan, who challenged the State government’s move to cancel the exams. According to E Vijay Anand, counsel for Balagurusamy, only universities have such powers and not the State government.  

The petitioner further said that the government’s decision will lower the educational standard of students and the university.  “It will badly affect the reputation, credibility, and prospects of meritorious students and the quality of education,” he added. Denying the submissions made by the State, AICTE said, the government order cancelling arrear exams declaring all students who paid the exam fees to have passed, claimed to be made as per the guidelines of the council, is not true.

Earlier, the State government argued that the order was passed under the Disaster Management Act, exercising the powers vested with the State Disaster Management Authority under the legislation. Even the apex court has upheld such rights and powers of the State authority under the Act, if it does not fall in conflict with the UGC guidelines, said Advocate General Vijay Narayanan. The court is likely to hear the case tomorrow based on the submissions made by AICTE.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UGC
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp