‘Decision to clear arrears against UGC guidelines’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has informed the Madras High Court that the exemption awarded to college students in Tamil Nadu from taking their arrear exams by the State government is not in accordance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). M Sundaresan, south regional officer of the council, in his reply, submitted, “The council has not issued any exemption for students appearing in exams and those pursuing their studies next year without being assessed through exams.

Degree cannot be awarded to a student who has failed to clear a large number of arrears. This is not acceptable in the industry too.” The AICTE replied to the submissions made by former Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy and advocate Ramkumar Adityan, who challenged the State government’s move to cancel the exams. According to E Vijay Anand, counsel for Balagurusamy, only universities have such powers and not the State government.

The petitioner further said that the government’s decision will lower the educational standard of students and the university. “It will badly affect the reputation, credibility, and prospects of meritorious students and the quality of education,” he added. Denying the submissions made by the State, AICTE said, the government order cancelling arrear exams declaring all students who paid the exam fees to have passed, claimed to be made as per the guidelines of the council, is not true.

Earlier, the State government argued that the order was passed under the Disaster Management Act, exercising the powers vested with the State Disaster Management Authority under the legislation. Even the apex court has upheld such rights and powers of the State authority under the Act, if it does not fall in conflict with the UGC guidelines, said Advocate General Vijay Narayanan. The court is likely to hear the case tomorrow based on the submissions made by AICTE.