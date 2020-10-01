STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Funding families through fitness

In its humble effort to instil a spirit of philanthropy in people, United Way Chennai, a decade-old non-profit organisation will be hosting Run United 2020 — a virtual marathon fundraiser.

Marimuthu, vegetable vendor

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: In its humble effort to instil a spirit of philanthropy in people, United Way Chennai, a decade-old non-profit organisation will be hosting Run United 2020 — a virtual marathon fundraiser. This is part of their four-month-old campaign United for Street Vendors that aims to help street vendors who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are encouraged to register and complete the specified distance during their Daan Utsav or Joy of Giving week from October 2-8. Unlike a traditional marathon, this virtual event allows you to stay active however you want, wherever you are, and still help a family in need. Whether you want to take a brisk early morning walk in the neighbourhood, run on the treadmill, or cycle on the main road, all you need to do is pledge a distance and cover it.

You can track your progress daily using a fitness app of your choice and submit your details via email mentioned in their registration. “We have 700 registrations from all parts of India. Most of our funds come from Corporate Social Responsibility activities. We’ve raised money for 750 families in Tamil Nadu, of which 250 are families of differently-abled, since June.

Financial assistance is provided by transferring Rs 7,000 to families in tier-1 cities and Rs 5,000 to families in tier-2 cities. They can use it to restart their business, pay school fees for their kids, medical expenses, pay their rent and settle their debts,” elaborates Shruti Ganesh, communications manager, United Way Chennai.

The team ensures the street vendors are shortlisted after thorough qualitative and quantitative groundwork. “We check their corporation ID, Aadhar card, PAN card, and bank details. The money is transferred directly into their bank accounts to ensure it reaches the deserving hands. Despite the relaxations in the lockdown, they don’t have anything to fall back on.

The relief materials from the government may or may not reach them; they don’t even have savings,” explains Shruti. United Way Chennai mainly works towards education, environment, and livelihood — especially for the differently- abled. “We’ve been doing many activities from the beginning of the pandemic. Our goal is to raise funds for 1,000 families of street vendors,” she concludes.

Run for a Cause
United Way Chennai is a branch of United Way Worldwide, which has its presence in 40 countries.
Registration is open until October 8. The fee is Rs 99. For details, visit unitedwaychennai.org

