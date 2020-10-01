HC restrains govt from finalising mining tenders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the State government from finalising tenders that were floated for mining of black granite in Dharmapuri district. The court, in its interim order, said Tamil Nadu government has failed to assess the environmental impact and necessity of such a project.

The two-member bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha passed the directions on the plea filed by former DMK MP Thamaraiselvan. Despite the several conditions laid by the central government over the awarding of tender as well as providing mining clearances in the State, Tamil Nadu did not follow any of the rules, stated the petitioner.

The petitioner contended for an interim stay on the entire tender process. Senior Counsel R Viduthalai appearing for the petitioner submitted that the calling for such a tender with prior environmental clearances is against the guidelines issued by the central government under Section 20-A of The Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act 1957.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan appearing for the government submitted that there are no rules stating that a tender has to be awarded after seeking the environmental clearance. There are several procedures to be followed before finalising the highest bidder and it is only the qualified one, who will carry out all the necessary processes including the obtaining of environmental clearance.

All the rules prior to calling out for tender were followed and there was nothing illegal as stated by the petitioner and therefore the petition should be dismissed. However, the division bench recording the submissions observed that the government should have first carried out a proper survey of the entire locality for holding mining activities.

The bench further added that the assessment should have been done in such a way that there has to be an assessment so as to whether the project was necessary and its environment impact. The court ordering a stay against confirming the auction also said that a detailed hearing of the case is required and adjourned the plea to October 8.