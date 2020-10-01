Three held after failed robbery attempt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested after a failed robbery attempt in Madhavaram. The special team seized two pistols, seven bullets, two machetes and four mobile phones. According to the police, Payas from Kolathur, Riaz Riaz from Royapuram and Nazir from Guduvanchery, the accused, waylaid Arul at gunpoint and demaded money.

The victim Arul was stopped by the trio who demanded money at gunpoint, said the police. “When Arul refused, they threated him with pistol and machete. When Arul raised an alarm and tried to flee, the accused hurled stones at him and fled in a car,” said the police.

Arul rushed to Madhavaram police station and lodged a complaint. The incident took place on Monday. After going through CCTV footage, a special team nabbed them on Wednesday. They had bought the pistol in Kolkata, said the police.