Demise of veteran officer of Indian Bank condoled

DMK president MK Stalin praised that Gopalakrishnan used his banking responsibilities to help new business developments.

Published: 02nd October 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of M Gopalakrishnan (86), former Chairman of Indian Bank, who passed away on Wednesday due to ill health at his residence here.

Palaniswami, in his condolence message, said, “I am saddened to learn that Gopalakrishnan, former Chairman of the Indian Bank and president of Tamil Nadu Yadava Maha Sabha has passed away.” Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also expressed grief over the demise of the former banker.

DMK president MK Stalin praised that Gopalakrishnan used his banking responsibilities to help new business developments. Congress president KS Alagiri, PMK founder S Ramadoss and other leaders also expressed condolences.

Buy handloom: CM
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday exhorted the public, particularly school and college students and government employees, to buy handloom items to encourage handloom weavers. He also said the State government had been offering a 30 per cent rebate on all handloom items sold through Khadi and Village Industries Board throughout the year. In his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the chief minister recalled the Father of the Nation’s stress on using handloom clothes.

EPS, OPS greet Prez
Chennai: Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday.  “I have great pleasure in conveying warm felicitations and best wishes to you on the joyous occasion of your birthday,” the CM tweeted.

DMK splits Theni unit
Chennai: DMK Theni district unit has been bifurcated and Thanga Tamilselvam, former MLA and close confidant of TTV Dhinakaran, has been made in-charge for one of the district units. The party high-command has bifurcated the district unit as Theni South and Theni North.

‘Yogi must apologise’
DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday sought apologies from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for manhandling of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by UP police, while he was on his way to Hathras to console the family members of a gang-rape victim.

